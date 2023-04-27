CBS Sports is ‘selling’ Bijan Robinson to Falcons rumors

Who will the Falcons take in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night? Texas running back Bijan Robinson has become the popular projection, but until someone’s name is called when Atlanta is on the clock at pick No. 8, it’s all speculation.

Would Robinson make the Falcons a better team? Undoubtedly, but drafting a running back in the top 10 is hard to justify in today’s NFL. Not to mention, Atlanta drafted a 1,000-yard back in the fifth round last year.

A new feature from CBS Sports breaks down each draft rumor and tells fans whether to buy or sell. Here’s what they had to say about Robinson.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on Robinson's draft stock

Measurements and Stats

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 215 lbs

Position: HB

Arm: 31 1/8″

Hand: 9 3/4″

Production Score: 99 (1st)

Athleticism: 85 (2nd)

Prospect Grade: 6.84 (year 1 starter)

Rushing Receiving Scrimmage Year Att Yards Avg TD Rec Yards Avg TD Yards Avg TD 2020 86 703 8.2 4 15 196 13.1 2 899 8.9 6 2021 195 1127 5.8 11 26 295 11.3 4 1422 6.4 15 2022 258 1580 6.1 18 19 314 16.5 2 1894 6.8 20 Total 539 3410 6.3 33 60 805 13.4 8 4215 7.0 41

Robinson rumors

Many scouts and executives reportedly believe Bijan Robinson to the Falcons is looking “more and more” likely. Several scouts reportedly “don’t see a way” Robinson makes it out of the Top-10 with the Falcons, Bears, and Eagles bottoming out the first 10 picks. Robinson said in… pic.twitter.com/3U3Dln15TF — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 26, 2023

Robinson on meeting Falcons

“It was an awesome meeting so I can see where that’s headed at.” – Bijan Robinson on his #Falcons meeting pic.twitter.com/6edP2vwpk6 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 25, 2023

Cordarrelle Patterson asks fans who they want the Falcons to draft

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson asked the fans who they want Atlanta to take in the 2023 NFL draft https://t.co/WIq1xGgGcx — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 27, 2023

