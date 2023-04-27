CBS Sports is ‘selling’ Bijan Robinson to Falcons rumors

Who will the Falcons take in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night? Texas running back Bijan Robinson has become the popular projection, but until someone’s name is called when Atlanta is on the clock at pick No. 8, it’s all speculation.

Would Robinson make the Falcons a better team? Undoubtedly, but drafting a running back in the top 10 is hard to justify in today’s NFL. Not to mention, Atlanta drafted a 1,000-yard back in the fifth round last year.

A new feature from CBS Sports breaks down each draft rumor and tells fans whether to buy or sell. Here’s what they had to say about Robinson.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on Robinson's draft stock

Robinson is CBS Sports’ No. 5 prospect in this class, but he plays the position the league doesn’t seem to value anymore. The Texas product avoided a whopping 113 tackles last season. That’s the most tackles avoided by any FBS player over the past five years! When it comes to him as a prospect, it’s also thought he may be more of a dual-threat weapon at the next level. Bottom line, Robinson has so much potential that he’s going to be a first-round pick.

Now, how high he will go on Thursday night remains to be seen. Some believe the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall are a potential landing spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles have been a popular mock destination as well. I say both pass on Robinson, as he falls out of the top 10.  – Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

Measurements and Stats

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 215 lbs

Position: HB

Arm: 31 1/8″

Hand: 9 3/4″

Production Score: 99 (1st)

Athleticism: 85 (2nd)

Prospect Grade: 6.84 (year 1 starter)

Rushing

Receiving

Scrimmage

Year

Att

Yards

Avg

TD

Rec

Yards

Avg

TD

Yards

Avg

TD

2020

86

703

8.2

4

15

196

13.1

2

899

8.9

6

2021

195

1127

5.8

11

26

295

11.3

4

1422

6.4

15

2022

258

1580

6.1

18

19

314

16.5

2

1894

6.8

20

Total

539

3410

6.3

33

60

805

13.4

8

4215

7.0

41

 

Robinson rumors

Robinson on meeting Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson asks fans who they want the Falcons to draft

