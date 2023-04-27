CBS Sports is ‘selling’ Bijan Robinson to Falcons rumors
Who will the Falcons take in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night? Texas running back Bijan Robinson has become the popular projection, but until someone’s name is called when Atlanta is on the clock at pick No. 8, it’s all speculation.
Would Robinson make the Falcons a better team? Undoubtedly, but drafting a running back in the top 10 is hard to justify in today’s NFL. Not to mention, Atlanta drafted a 1,000-yard back in the fifth round last year.
A new feature from CBS Sports breaks down each draft rumor and tells fans whether to buy or sell. Here’s what they had to say about Robinson.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on Robinson's draft stock
Robinson is CBS Sports’ No. 5 prospect in this class, but he plays the position the league doesn’t seem to value anymore. The Texas product avoided a whopping 113 tackles last season. That’s the most tackles avoided by any FBS player over the past five years! When it comes to him as a prospect, it’s also thought he may be more of a dual-threat weapon at the next level. Bottom line, Robinson has so much potential that he’s going to be a first-round pick.
Now, how high he will go on Thursday night remains to be seen. Some believe the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall are a potential landing spot, and the Philadelphia Eagles have been a popular mock destination as well. I say both pass on Robinson, as he falls out of the top 10. – Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
Measurements and Stats
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 215 lbs
Position: HB
Arm: 31 1/8″
Hand: 9 3/4″
Production Score: 99 (1st)
Athleticism: 85 (2nd)
Prospect Grade: 6.84 (year 1 starter)
Rushing
Receiving
Scrimmage
Year
Att
Yards
Avg
TD
Rec
Yards
Avg
TD
Yards
Avg
TD
2020
86
703
8.2
4
15
196
13.1
2
899
8.9
6
2021
195
1127
5.8
11
26
295
11.3
4
1422
6.4
15
2022
258
1580
6.1
18
19
314
16.5
2
1894
6.8
20
Total
539
3410
6.3
33
60
805
13.4
8
4215
7.0
41
Robinson rumors
Many scouts and executives reportedly believe Bijan Robinson to the Falcons is looking “more and more” likely.
Several scouts reportedly “don’t see a way” Robinson makes it out of the Top-10 with the Falcons, Bears, and Eagles bottoming out the first 10 picks.
Robinson said in… pic.twitter.com/3U3Dln15TF
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 26, 2023
Robinson on meeting Falcons
“It was an awesome meeting so I can see where that’s headed at.” – Bijan Robinson on his #Falcons meeting pic.twitter.com/6edP2vwpk6
— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) April 25, 2023
Cordarrelle Patterson asks fans who they want the Falcons to draft
#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson asked the fans who they want Atlanta to take in the 2023 NFL draft https://t.co/WIq1xGgGcx
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 27, 2023
