CBS Sports’ SEC spring football overreactions has Billy Napier in doubt

Spring football season is over for the Southeastern Conference which means it is time to look back and reflect on how the member schools’ intrasquad scrimmages went, as well as other aspects of April’s practices and workouts.

The Florida Gators are among the schools that came away from their annual Orange and Blue game with more questions than answers, which has some concerned about the upcoming season which is only four months away.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee recently put together his list of overreactions — extreme takes that probably won’t happen — with a rather pessimistic prediction for head coach Billy Napier. Here is what Sallee thinks.

Billy Napier shows that he isn’t the answer: Florida lost Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, despite Richardson’s remarkably average season in 2022. What’s more, five other Gators heard their names called in the draft. How can this possibly happen? Napier, who made Louisiana a perennial contender in the Sun Belt, was hired to bring the Gators back to glory after the failed Dan Mullen era. In reality, it is concerning that Napier didn’t develop Richardson and is banking on either Graham Mertz or Jack Miller III to jump-start the offense. After all, offense seemed to be a major issue in the spring game.

The Orange and Blue kick off its 2023 campaign on Aug. 31 on the road against the Utah Utes, with the start time yet to be determined.

