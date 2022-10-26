CBS Sports’ SEC projections includes lopsided Florida-Georgia rivalry

CBS Sports has released their weekly SEC game projections, with Barrett Sallee projecting a massive defeat for the Florida Gators at the hands of their rival, the Georgia Bulldogs.

From a bird’s eye view, these two teams could not be more different. Florida is in the midst of Billy Napier’s first season as head coach. He has been tasked with cleaning up a program that was left dry in both recruiting and national perception. Georgia is firing on all cylinders. They are coming off their first national championship since 1980, and their recruiting department is operating at the highest level possible.

Despite the wide margin of talent, there is always a sense of unpredictability when the Gators and Bulldogs take the field. Over the years, there have been many unexpected results in the series. In 2014 Mike McNeely, a walk-on wide receiver who worked as a bagger at the Publix on 34th Street scored on a fake field goal in the first quarter. That touchdown sparked the Gators to a 38-20 victory over the No. 9 ranked Bulldogs.

If the Gators want to leave Jacksonville with a victory they’ll need to play a perfect game, something they haven’t done all season long. These two teams are seen in such a different light, that our friends at BetMGM currently have the spread set at 22.5 points in Georgia’s favor. If that line holds until kickoff, it would be the biggest spread in the history of the annual rivalry dating back to 1995.

Kickoff for the Florida-Georgia game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire