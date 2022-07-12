CBS Sports says Ravens didn’t do much to help QB Lamar Jackson during 2022 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens identified multiple needs that they should address as the 2022 offseason began. They improved in many of those areas, adding both star power and important depth to their roster through free agency and the draft.

One of the biggest places where they brought in talent was on the offensive line, where they added tackles Morgan Moses and Daniel Faalele as well as center Tyler Linderbaum. However, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports argued that Baltimore was one of the teams that helped out their quarterback the least, talking about the trade of wide receiver Marquise Brown and how the lack of urgency to address the position will impact quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Instead of signing a top-flight receiver, the Ravens traded away their best receiver — to the ire of QB Lamar Jackson — during the NFL Draft. Baltimore parted ways with Jackson’s favorite receiver, Marquise Brown, then failed to draft or bring in anyone who can replace him. Baltimore’s top returning wide receiver is Rashod Bateman, who as a rookie last season caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown.”

While moving on from Brown is a tough blow, the wide receiver position isn’t the only aspect of helping out a quarterback. Jackson was seen being flushed out of the pocket on many different occasions during the 2021 season, and with better protection could have had a much better end to his year than he did.

The team also added tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, which should also help out. However, the added protection for Jackson should do wonders for the Ravens’ offense, which is looking to bounce back in a big way from their 2021 performance.