CBS Sports says Malik Nabers would be a good fit with Bryce Young, Panthers

We haven’t even made it through Week 1, and CBS Sports is already talking about the next NFL draft and making projections.

There is no way to know which team will pick where, but as far as mentioning an athlete being a great fit for a team, CBS Sports thinks LSU star receiver Malik Nabers would be a good fit in Carolina.

Nabers was the Tigers’ best receiver last season. He played in all 14 games and made 72 receptions for 1017 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 73 yards per game and was always showing up when Jayden Daniels needed him the most.

Nabers is the second-highest rated wide receiver in this draft class, for me, behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers has the size and speed to excel in a featured role alongside Bryce Young, but what really makes him special is his body control down the field. He is capable of high-pointing the football and contorting his body down the field like CeeDee Lamb showed coming out of Oklahoma.

We will get to see Nabers’ talent on display Sunday night as LSU takes on Florida State in their first game of the season.

