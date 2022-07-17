UGA football offers 2024 Tennessee baseball commit
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Buffalo BillsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Baylor School star Amari Jefferson.
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Baylor School star Amari Jefferson.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
The Open - full leaderboard Rory McIlroy has two-shot lead at the turn after one-under front nine Cam Smith then makes great charge on back nine, firing in five birdies on the bounce to lead by one on 19-under
Robbie Gould wanted to be a Chicago Bear forever.
Oh, to be Cameron Tringale. The world No49, a slender and elegant 34-year-old American probably flies under the radar to most bar true golf fans. But on Friday he had a front row seat to a rare meeting of golfing minds as the third member of a group that included John Daly, the Wild Thing, and Bryson DeChambeau, the physics graduate who rebuilt his body to exert more power on the ball.
Sports Illustrated ranked every Power 5 school based on its college sports value. Here's where the Buffs landed:
Ten somewhat underrated things to look forward to with USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. #B!G
Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her flyweight debut on the UFC Long Island main card on Saturday in a losing effort against Lauren Murphy. Tate came out of retirement after nearly five years away from the sport in July 2021 defeating Marion Reneau in her comeback fight. After losing to Ketlen Vieira in her next outing in November 2021, Tate decided to drop down to the flyweight division to try and make a run a the 125-pound championship. Tate's change in weight class got of
With Baker Mayfield gone and the Browns bracing for news on the fate of Deshaun Watson, they need to have a plan at quarterback for 2022, if Watson isn’t available for all or most of the year. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently reported that the Browns plan to sign a backup [more]
With the move to the SEC right around the corner, the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class could be pivotal for their first few years in their new conference.
Tensions continued to rage among the Saudi series rebels last night as Ian Poulter erupted into anger again after being asked about St Andrews boos.
See the top Twitter reactions to Lauren Murphy's win over a bloodied Miesha Tate at UFC on ABC 3.
Vince Young believes redshirting would benefit Arch Manning.
John Daly spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course with Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning and Eric Church.
It was, by a distance, the moment of this 150th Open so far. Resplendent in an emerald-green polo shirt, befitting this auspicious sporting weekend for the island of Ireland, Rory McIlroy confronted a bunker shot at the 10th so treacherous that he stepped away from the ball twice.
So, about that ...
Cowherd is no longer picking the Vikings to win 16 games.
Check out where Montrell Johnson ranks among the other running backs that transferred this offseason.
The United States earned 1-2-3 in the 100m final.
Georgia College Football Preview 2022: Team breakdown, season prediction, keys to the campaign, and what you need to know
Miesha Tate is taking her defeat to Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3 in stride.