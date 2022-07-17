UGA football offers 2024 Tennessee baseball commit

MMA Weekly

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her flyweight debut on the UFC Long Island main card on Saturday in a losing effort against Lauren Murphy. Tate came out of retirement after nearly five years away from the sport in July 2021 defeating Marion Reneau in her comeback fight. After losing to Ketlen Vieira in her next outing in November 2021, Tate decided to drop down to the flyweight division to try and make a run a the 125-pound championship. Tate's change in weight class got of