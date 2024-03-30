CBS Sports says this is the biggest question for Michigan football in 2024

Most of the time when a team wins the national championship, regardless of changes to the program in the offseason, the reigning champs tend to get a lot of publicity. However, with Michigan football, that hasn’t appeared to be the case.

In large part that’s due to what’s happened around college football, just as much as it is the state of the Wolverines. Michigan lost head coach Jim Harbaugh and the entire defensive coaching staff. Multiple key players, such as J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, are gone to the NFL. There are a ton of questions about Sherrone Moore’s version of the maize and blue and we won’t really get answers until the season arrives in earnest.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli asked the biggest questions for each of the 18 Big Ten teams and for the Wolverines, the question is thus: will the winning continue or is time to rebuild a decimated team?

Is this a reload or rebuild situation? That’s not a question often asked of the defending champions, but it’s fitting for the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh is gone, and he’s taken a good portion of last year’s coaching staff with him. Moore takes over, and he picked up valuable game-day coaching experience due to Harbaugh’s suspensions last season. The Wolverines have lost their offensive line, top receiver and leading rusher. The defense returns some key pieces but also loses plenty. Oh, and they have to replace the QB (J.J. McCarthy) whom Jim Harbaugh refers to as the greatest in program history. The QB situation, for example, is big because there truly is no obvious answer. Jack Tuttle is the veteran, but the sixth-year player doesn’t have much playing experience. Alex Orji saw playing time last year but has thrown only one pass in anger in two seasons. The other options are Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis. It’s unlikely that Davis, an incoming freshman, will win the job, but it’s not impossible. It’s also possible Moore will probe the post-spring practice transfer portal for an option if he isn’t overly thrilled with what he sees from his current roster. There are way too many questions surrounding Michigan this spring to anticipate having any answers by the end of camp.

Quarterback is almost certainly the biggest question on this team — with wide receiver being second. It’s no surprise that Michigan thrived for the first time since Chad Henne with J.J. McCarthy being the quarterback, as he was the first QB since Henne who had his pro-style intangibles as well as tangible talent. However, there is still a ton of talent on this team.

The offensive line, tight ends, and running backs should be stellar on offense. The entirety of the defense, front to back, is loaded and has an NFL mind in Wink Martindale overseeing the attack on that side of the ball. There is a lot to like, but this team will likely go only as far as the quarterback can lead it.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire