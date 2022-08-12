CBS Sports reveals preseason bowl projections for the SEC

We are inching closer to the start of the college football season and the beginning of the Brian Kelly era. The LSU Tigers are hoping for better results than we saw in the 2021 campaign.

Much like last season, LSU will begin the campaign away from Tiger Stadium but at least they remain in Louisiana. A power five showdown awaits in New Orleans with the Florida State Seminoles. The same exact team that Kelly faced off with to start the 2021 season as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With hopes of a better season, we can continue looking at the preseason bowl projections. The latest doesn’t think too highly of the Bayou Bengals as they are slated to play extremely early in bowl season.

CBS Sports released their latest bowl projections with 11 of 14 SEC teams making the cut. Only the Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores were left off the list.

Here is how the potential matchups shake out:

CFP Semifinal (Peach Bowl) on Dec. 31

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Series History: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1

CFP Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl) on Dec. 31

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Series History: Georgia leads 1-0

Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31

Texas A&M Aggies vs Baylor Bears

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Series History: Texas A&M leads 68-31-9

Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2

Location: Orlando, Florida

Series History: Penn State leads 3-2

ReliaQuest on Jan. 2

Location: Tampa, Florida

Series History: No previous matchups

Music City Bowl on Dec. 31

Kentucky Wildcats vs Michigan State Spartans

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Series History: Tied 2-2

Gator Bowl on Dec. 30

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Miami Hurricanes

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Series History: Miami leads 3-0

Texas Bowl on Dec. 28

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Houston, Texas

Series History: No previous matchups

Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28

Ole Miss Rebels vs Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Series History: No previous matchups

Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Maryland Terrapins

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Series History: Maryland leads 17-11

Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17

LSU Tigers vs Washington Huskies

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Series History: LSU leads 3-0

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire