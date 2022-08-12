CBS Sports reveals preseason bowl projections for the SEC
We are inching closer to the start of the college football season and the beginning of the Brian Kelly era. The LSU Tigers are hoping for better results than we saw in the 2021 campaign.
Much like last season, LSU will begin the campaign away from Tiger Stadium but at least they remain in Louisiana. A power five showdown awaits in New Orleans with the Florida State Seminoles. The same exact team that Kelly faced off with to start the 2021 season as the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
With hopes of a better season, we can continue looking at the preseason bowl projections. The latest doesn’t think too highly of the Bayou Bengals as they are slated to play extremely early in bowl season.
CBS Sports released their latest bowl projections with 11 of 14 SEC teams making the cut. Only the Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores were left off the list.
Here is how the potential matchups shake out:
CFP Semifinal (Peach Bowl) on Dec. 31
Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Series History: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1
CFP Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl) on Dec. 31
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Georgia Bulldogs
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Series History: Georgia leads 1-0
Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Texas A&M Aggies vs Baylor Bears
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Series History: Texas A&M leads 68-31-9
Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2
Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee Vols vs Penn State Nittany Lions
Location: Orlando, Florida
Series History: Penn State leads 3-2
ReliaQuest on Jan. 2
[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Florida Gators vs Wisconsin Badgers
Location: Tampa, Florida
Series History: No previous matchups
Music City Bowl on Dec. 31
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats vs Michigan State Spartans
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Series History: Tied 2-2
Gator Bowl on Dec. 30
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Miami Hurricanes
Location: Jacksonville, Florida
Series History: Miami leads 3-0
Texas Bowl on Dec. 28
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Iowa State Cyclones
Location: Houston, Texas
Series History: No previous matchups
Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss Rebels vs Kansas State Wildcats
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Series History: No previous matchups
Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
South Carolina Gamecocks vs Maryland Terrapins
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Series History: Maryland leads 17-11
Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
LSU Tigers vs Washington Huskies
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Series History: LSU leads 3-0
