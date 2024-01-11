Local Oregon CBS News reporting that Dan Lanning is in Tuscaloosa amidst Alabama’s head coaching search

The day that we have all dreaded has finally arrived as Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the shocking decision to retire from the sport. Saban retires as the greatest college football coach of all time and ends on a high note that includes an Iron Bowl victory, SEC Championship and Rose Bowl appearance.

The natural reaction is to be in disbelief and mourn, however, even Alabama football must go on without Coach Saban and the prevailing question is who is next? The leading candidates have been Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, and Washington’s Kaleb DeBoer since the news emerged late this afternoon, but CBS KVALnews in Eugene, OR is reporting that Lanning is already in Tuscaloosa and might be the man for the job.

If Lanning is the guy that Alabama chooses, know that he was hand-picked by Nick Saban and fully vetted. Lanning is only 37 years old and arguably one of the best coaches in the country alongside guys like Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart and DeBoer. There is no next Nick Saban or replacing him, but Lanning would be dang near as good as it could get. Things in Tuscaloosa are going to be crazy for the next month.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire