CBS Sports releases updated college basketball Top 25, where does Texas land?
No. 11 Texas convincingly defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday evening.
Former Iowa State star Tyrese Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points for the Longhorns in their 93-74 win over the Bulldogs. Marcus Carr added 16 points of his own.
Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender and the Moody Center provided a special atmosphere.
In CBS Sports’ updated college basketball Top 25 rankings, Texas skyrocketed to the top after their dominant win over Gonzaga. Here’s a full look at their rankings that were released on Thursday.
Texas
UNC
Houston
Kansas
Gonzaga
Michigan State
Kentucky
Arkansas
Baylor
UCLA
Duke
Creighton
Indiana
Auburn
Virginia
Arizona
Texas A&M
Michigan
Tennessee
San Diego State
Alabama
Purdue
Ohio State
Saint Louis
Illinois
UCONN
