CBS Sports releases updated college basketball Top 25, where does Texas land?

3
Cami Griffin
·1 min read

No. 11 Texas convincingly defeated No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday evening.

Former Iowa State star Tyrese Hunter finished with a career-high 26 points for the Longhorns in their 93-74 win over the Bulldogs. Marcus Carr added 16 points of his own.

Chris Beard’s squad proved themselves as a legitimate contender and the Moody Center provided a special atmosphere.

In CBS Sports’ updated college basketball Top 25 rankings, Texas skyrocketed to the top after their dominant win over Gonzaga. Here’s a full look at their rankings that were released on Thursday.

  1. Texas

  2. UNC

  3. Houston

  4. Kansas

  5. Gonzaga

  6. Michigan State

  7. Kentucky

  8. Arkansas

  9. Baylor

  10. UCLA

  11. Duke

  12. Creighton

  13. Indiana

  14. Auburn

  15. Virginia

  16. Arizona

  17. Texas A&M

  18. Michigan

  19. Tennessee

  20. San Diego State

  21. Alabama

  22. Purdue

  23. Ohio State

  24. Saint Louis

  25. Illinois

  26. UCONN

