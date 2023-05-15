CBS sports releases QB power rankings for 2023 — we know who’s No. 1

The 2023 college football season is loaded with quarterback talent. In fact, the 2024 NFL quarterback class is so good that there is an argument teams should tank in hopes of landing Drake Maye or especially Caleb Williams.

However, there are plenty more notable names at the position, and Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports gave us his QB power rankings. To the surprise of no one, future potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams is on top of the list, and it makes sense given that he has drawn plenty of Patrick Mahomes comparisons.

Here’s a rundown of Fornelli’s top 10 players at the position.

CALEB WILLIAMS, USC TROJANS

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There is no surprise here. Caleb Williams is that good, and he should be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy again.

DRAKE MAYE, NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks for an open receiver past the Wake Forest defense during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, it was Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. In 2023, it’s Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as the top two at the position, and there is a pretty sizeable gap until the next tier. There were rumors of Maye considering leaving, but he insisted those were false recently.

QUINN EWERS, TEXAS LONGHORNS

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up ahead of the Longhorn’s Orange and White spring football game in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Ewers

Quinn Ewers this high is a bit of a surprise. If he struggles, it won’t be long before Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning take over, but Ewers has a world of talent.

MICHAEL PENIX JR., WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands off to running back Cameron Davis (22) in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Penix transferred from Indiana and was electric for Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the Huskies. He’s back for another year, and he could end up in New York as a Heisman finalist.

SAM HARTMAN, NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Dec 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) waits for a play call against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish landed Sam Hartman and saw Drew Pyne go to Arizona State and Tyler Buchner go to Alabama. It’s no secret that Hartman can play. The question is, can he take Notre Dame to the next level?

BO NIX, OREGON DUCKS

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown carry in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nix is another Pac-12 QB who returned to school for another year. Nix shined in his first year in Eugene after transferring from Auburn. and he’s drawing interest as a Heisman candidate.

JJ MCCARTHY, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the Wolverines lost 51-45 to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Syndication Detroit Free Press

JJ McCarthy is a winner, and that Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU will motivate him even more. If he takes another step forward, Michigan can even make a return to the College Football Playoff.

JORDAN TRAVIS, FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass to a teammate down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Fsu Spring Game001

Jordan Travis threw for 3,214 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022. If he takes a step forward, Florida State can go a long way and potentially win the ACC.

MICHAEL PRATT, TULANE GREEN WAVE

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) rushes in for a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pratt is a name USC fans will never forget. Tulane won the Cotton Bowl, and despite the temptation to go elsewhere, Pratt returned for another year in the AAC. He’s fun to watch.

JAYDEN DANIELS, LSU TIGERS

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) holds LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the air in celebration after sacking Daniels during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU to be the QB for Brian Kelly. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards with 17 touchdowns. If he plays well and improves in 2023, a 2024 first-round choice isn’t out of the question.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) walks off the field after a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

jenni — print1

Here are some players Fornelli put as honorable mentions, and this list can certainly change once the season gets going:

