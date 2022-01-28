CBS Sports has Ravens taking star DL in latest 2022 mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens could undergo major changes on the defensive sides of the ball as they maneuver through the 2022 offseason. They’ve already parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale and brought in Mike Macdonald as his replacement, but from a personnel perspective there could be a litany of moves.

In his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports made a choice for every pick in the first round, and for Baltimore he selected University of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. When explaining his choice, Edwards talked about how the Ravens have a few older players on their defensive line.

“Baltimore did a great job against the run this season, but it has some aging veterans along the interior defensive line, and the linebackers have left a lot to be desired. Davis would allow the Ravens to continue with a physical identity and give the team that talented nose tackle that it has had with Haloti Ngata, Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams and others.”

Davis stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs around 340 pounds. He is a monster in the run game but some question his ability as a three-down player, which could be a hit to his value on draft night. There’s no doubt that Davis can be a star at the NFL level, and with players with uncertain futures such as Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams on their defensive line, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Baltimore invest in the position early and often in the 2022 draft.

Loading



Loading...