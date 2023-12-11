CBS Sports ranks UNC basketball in Top 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a stretch where they will play just 2 games in 10 days for non-conference. But they are playing some tough competition.

After beating Tennessee and then Florida State at home, the Tar Heels lost to UConn on a neutral court and now have games against Kentucky and Oklahoma, both ranked opponents on a neutral court. As they prepare for a battle against the Wildcats, UNC finds themselves as a Top 10 team.

Not only are they No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll but also in Gary Parrish’s Top 25 and 1. UNC checked in at No. 8 in those rankings:

Armando Bacot was 4 of 12 from the field in Tuesday’s 87-76 loss to UConn. The Tar Heels’ next game is Saturday against Kentucky.

UNC is the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team in the rankings, beating out No. 14 Clemson, No. 18 Duke, and No. 20 Virginia.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire