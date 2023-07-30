CBS Sports ranks Trevor Lawrence as a top 25 player in the NFL

The upcoming NFL season is fast approaching as the football community prepares for another excellent season in professional football.

As we get closer to the season, the top 100 NFL player rankings have flowed as analysts pinpoint who they believe to be the best in football. We even see it outside of analysts, with the NFL 100 as voted by the players going on right now.

The latest to do so is CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, who recently released his top 100 NFL player rankings. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ranked incredibly highly for Prisco, landing at No.23 in his rankings. Here is what Prisco had to say about the star quarterback.

He was outstanding over the course of the second half of the season and into the playoffs. He will be in the MVP talk this season.

In 2022, Lawrence completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Leading his team to their first 10-win season since 2017, Lawrence had the Jaguars on a wild playoff run that saw the team fall 27-20 in the AFC Divisional to the eventual Super Bowl Champions Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

We too expect Lawrence to land in the MVP conversation in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire