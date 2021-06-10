CBS Sports ranks top drafted QBs: Former Buckeye and LSU Tiger Joe Burrow hits top five

Josh Keatley
·1 min read
The good people at CBS Sports have recently released an article ranking every quarterback who was the number one overall pick in their respective class. There are a shockingly low number of only eight quarterbacks in the NFL that were former number one overall selections, and only one on this list ever even enrolled at a Big Ten school.

Few consider Joe Burrow a former Buckeye, but the fact remains that the former Mr. Football for Ohio spent three seasons at Ohio State before losing the starting quarterback competition to Dwayne Haskins and deciding to transfer to LSU.

The CBS list goes as follows:

  1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

  2. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

  3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

  4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

  5. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

  6. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

  7. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

  8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Burrow being at four ahead of the insanely hyped Trevor Lawrence and former Pro Bowler Jameis Winston is a bit surprising, but the former Ohio State back-up showed an insane amount of potential during his 2-7-1 rookie season.

Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye, and there are plenty of Ohio State fans rooting for what Burrow will become down in “The Jungle.”

Eight former Ohio State players make 2021 NFL top 100 list

