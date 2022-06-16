CBS Sports ranks the top 5 running back rooms, where does Wisconsin fall?

Wisconsin will have one of the best two-headed monsters in the country as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen lead the Badgers’ running back room.

It took a few games for Allen to find his footing, but when he did he was one of the best running backs in the country. As a freshman, the Fond Du Lac product racked up 1,268 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite his season-ending injury at Rutgers, Mellusi racked up 815 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Clemson.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee put together his list of the five best running back rooms in college football as we enter the 2022 season. It’s no surprise that Wisconsin made the list, but where did the Badgers end up? Here is a look at the complete list:

Honorable Mention: Michigan Wolverines

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 31, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin congratulates Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) after a touchdown during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Syracuse Orange

Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs through a hole in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mention: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart during the the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Story continues

Honorable Mention: Central Michigan Chippewas

Dec 31, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain celebrates with defensive lineman Troy Hairston II (13) after defeating Washington State Cougars 24-21 in the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

5: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 13, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) rushes with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

4: Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

3: Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2: Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

1: Texas Longhorns

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Bijan

1

1