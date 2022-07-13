CBS Sports ranks top-25 Power Five head coaches

In anticipation of the 2022 college football season, CBS Sports released its top-25 Power Five head coaches. With conference realignment and name, image, likeness (NIL) becoming such prevalent topics of discussion, it is very important to have a quality coach at the helm of your program to provide stability.

To no surprise, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban comes in first with seven national championships and four Heisman trophy winners. Regardless of the era, Saban is viewed as the greatest of all time.

Ranked second is Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, third is Dabo Swinney of Clemson and fifth is Jimbo Fisher from Texas A&M. All three coaches have national titles, the only one who doesn’t is No. 4 Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans, the former head coach of Oklahoma Sooners.

Outside of the four listed above, the only other coach with a national title is UNC head coach Mack Brown who won it with the Texas Longhorns in 2005. Which coach is next and will climb his way up the list?

