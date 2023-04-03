CBS Sports ranks Taylor Heinicke among worst QB signings

When the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke, they made it clear that he would serve as the backup to Desmond Ridder. While an open competition at quarterback seems unlikely, Heinicke is an experienced veteran and therefore Ridder must perform if he wants to keep the job.

After spending three seasons in Washington, Henicke signed a two-year, $14 million contract with his hometown Falcons in free agency. So where does this signing rank among quarterback moves this offseason? CBS Sports ranked all 15 notable QB changes and Heinicke came in at No. 13.

Only the Buccanners’ signing of Baker Mayfied and the Dolphins’ acquisition of Mike White were ranked below Atlanta:

Heinicke coming to Atlanta does seem like a bit of a relegation based on his performance in Washington. With 24 starts under his belt over the last two seasons, Heinicke has shown he can be more than just a quality backup QB.

While the Falcons are paying decent money to a guy who will likely not see the field, Heinicke is a good insurance policy if Ridder struggles to take the next step this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire