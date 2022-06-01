CBS Sports ranks Ravens as having top-10 offensive trio

When healthy, the Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as having one of the most high-powered offensive units in the NFL. They use the running game to their advantage, winning up front and executing big runs while also having a solid overall passing game.

When ranking the NFL’s best “offensive triplets”, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports has Baltimore’s trio of quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins and tight end Mark Andrews in the top 10, coming in at No. 8. Dubin explained that the Ravens’ group of players was the lowest out of any team that received a top-five vote, and part of that reflects Jackson’s inconsistencies in 2021. However, he also talked about Andrews’ monster season and the expectation that Dobbins will be Baltimore’s lead ball-carrier in 2022.