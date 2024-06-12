Advertisement

CBS Sports ranks Michigan football low in Big Ten portal rankings

One thing Michigan football fans have learned not to do is star gaze, whether it be in recruiting or via the transfer portal. While recruiting certainly requires talent, there’s usually a better idea of what a team is getting when it comes to the transfer portal, as players have already somewhat developed.

In our eyes, the Wolverines have had a solid offseason in the transfer portal, losing very little developed talent, while acquiring key pieces from other teams who do have requisite experience. However, some brain trusts don’t agree with us.

CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello ranked the Big Ten teams in terms of how they fared in the transfer portal this offseason, counting additions while subtracting departing players, and Michigan was ranked third-to-last at No. 16, ahead of only Maryland and Northwestern.

Michigan lost a lot from its second line of defense at linebacker and in the secondary, including six linebackers, with two starters leaving for the NFL Draft and All-American cornerback Mike Sainristi also landing in the pros. Nine of the 17 departures in the portal landed at power teams.

Michigan added nine players via the portal and lost 17, as Marcello noted. But let’s look more closely at each coming and going player.

Incoming players

Player

Pos.

Fmr. School

Outlook

Jaden Mangham

S

Michigan State

Likely starter

Amorion Walker

WR

Ole Miss via U-M

Heavy in rotation

CJ Charleston

WR

Youngstown State

Heavy in rotation

Wesley Walker

S

Tennessee

Potential starter

Dominic Zvada

PK

Arkansas State

Likely starter

Ricky Johnson

CB

UNLV

Potential starter

Aamir Hall

CB

Albany

Likely starter

Josh Priebe

LG

Northwestern

Starter

Jaishawn Barham

LB

Maryland

Starter

As you can see, every player listed above will be either a starter, in contention to start, or, at the very least, heavy in rotation. The same cannot be said of those who departed.

Now let’s look at the outgoing players and what their role was a year ago.

Departing players

Player

Pos.

New. School

2023 role

Hayden Moore

LB

Washington

Did not play

Semaj Bridgeman

LB

Michigan State

Did not play

Amir Herring

OT

Kansas

Did not play

Jeremiah Beasley

LB

Missouri

High school senior

DJ Waller

CB

Kentucky

In rotation (expected 2024 starter)

Cristian Dixon

WR

None selected

Four games, 18 snaps, not in true rotation

Karmello English

WR

None selected

In rotation, did not play past Week 7

Eamonn Dennis

WR

Ohio

Special teams only

Keon Sabb

S

Alabama

Started games, heavy rotation

Reece Atteberry

DT/OL

None selected

In special teams rotation

Noah Stewart

OT

Eastern Washington

1 snap Week 1 on special teams

Matthew Hibner

TE

SMU

Redshirted, in rotation four games, postseason

Amorion Walker

CB

Ole Miss

Returned to Michigan as WR after transferring to Ole Miss as CB

Darrius Clemons

WR

Oregon State

In rotation (88 snaps)

Cam Calhoun

CB

Utah

Redshirted, 15 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3

CJ Stokes

RB

Charlotte

Redshirted, 3 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2

Sam Staruch

WR

UMass

Did not play

Jake Thaw

ST

Delaware

Key player on special teams

So, as you can see, there wasn’t a ton of production of the departed. When it comes to players who were truly in rotation and in relatively heavy use, only Keon Sabb, DJ Waller, and Jake Thaw had prominent roles. Darrius Clemons was in rotation but yielded very little production. Five of the 17 did not play, five either redshirted or played less than five games, and two were special teams only players.

Conversely, Michigan acquired a ton of experience to offset the inexperienced departures. Of the aforementioned, likely only four figured to be in heavy rotation in 2024, while all nine incoming transfers should be at least that.

