CBS Sports ranks Michigan football low in Big Ten portal rankings
One thing Michigan football fans have learned not to do is star gaze, whether it be in recruiting or via the transfer portal. While recruiting certainly requires talent, there’s usually a better idea of what a team is getting when it comes to the transfer portal, as players have already somewhat developed.
In our eyes, the Wolverines have had a solid offseason in the transfer portal, losing very little developed talent, while acquiring key pieces from other teams who do have requisite experience. However, some brain trusts don’t agree with us.
CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello ranked the Big Ten teams in terms of how they fared in the transfer portal this offseason, counting additions while subtracting departing players, and Michigan was ranked third-to-last at No. 16, ahead of only Maryland and Northwestern.
Michigan lost a lot from its second line of defense at linebacker and in the secondary, including six linebackers, with two starters leaving for the NFL Draft and All-American cornerback Mike Sainristi also landing in the pros. Nine of the 17 departures in the portal landed at power teams.
Michigan added nine players via the portal and lost 17, as Marcello noted. But let’s look more closely at each coming and going player.
Incoming players
Player
Pos.
Fmr. School
Outlook
Jaden Mangham
S
Likely starter
Amorion Walker
WR
Ole Miss via U-M
Heavy in rotation
CJ Charleston
WR
Youngstown State
Heavy in rotation
S
Potential starter
Dominic Zvada
PK
Arkansas State
Likely starter
CB
UNLV
Potential starter
Aamir Hall
CB
Albany
Likely starter
Josh Priebe
LG
Northwestern
Starter
LB
Maryland
Starter
As you can see, every player listed above will be either a starter, in contention to start, or, at the very least, heavy in rotation. The same cannot be said of those who departed.
Now let’s look at the outgoing players and what their role was a year ago.
Departing players
Player
Pos.
New. School
2023 role
Hayden Moore
LB
Did not play
Semaj Bridgeman
LB
Did not play
Amir Herring
OT
Did not play
Jeremiah Beasley
LB
High school senior
DJ Waller
CB
In rotation (expected 2024 starter)
Cristian Dixon
WR
None selected
Four games, 18 snaps, not in true rotation
Karmello English
WR
None selected
In rotation, did not play past Week 7
Eamonn Dennis
WR
Special teams only
S
Started games, heavy rotation
Reece Atteberry
DT/OL
None selected
In special teams rotation
Noah Stewart
OT
Eastern Washington
1 snap Week 1 on special teams
Matthew Hibner
TE
SMU
Redshirted, in rotation four games, postseason
Amorion Walker
CB
Ole Miss
Returned to Michigan as WR after transferring to Ole Miss as CB
Darrius Clemons
WR
Oregon State
In rotation (88 snaps)
Cam Calhoun
CB
Utah
Redshirted, 15 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3
CJ Stokes
RB
Charlotte
Redshirted, 3 snaps in Weeks 1 and 2
Sam Staruch
WR
UMass
Did not play
Jake Thaw
ST
Key player on special teams
So, as you can see, there wasn’t a ton of production of the departed. When it comes to players who were truly in rotation and in relatively heavy use, only Keon Sabb, DJ Waller, and Jake Thaw had prominent roles. Darrius Clemons was in rotation but yielded very little production. Five of the 17 did not play, five either redshirted or played less than five games, and two were special teams only players.
Conversely, Michigan acquired a ton of experience to offset the inexperienced departures. Of the aforementioned, likely only four figured to be in heavy rotation in 2024, while all nine incoming transfers should be at least that.