CBS Sports ranks Iowa Hawkeyes as No. 36 team in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is here! For the fourth straight March Madness, Iowa takes part in the Big Dance.

Earning a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, Iowa (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) squares off against No. 9 seed Auburn (20-12, 10-8 SEC) for the first time in program history.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee ranked the Iowa Hawkeyes as the No. 32 team overall in the dance. What about other media outlets? Where do they see the Hawkeyes going in?

CBS Sports took on the task of ranking every NCAA Tournament team as well. CBS’ Matt Norlander ranked Iowa as the No. 36 team in the field.

The Hawkeyes still know how to score and still have a Murray on the roster, so you’ve gotta give ’em a shot. A year ago, Iowa rode Keegan Murray’s hot hand to a Big Ten Tournament title, was a chic Final Four pick, then got upset in the first round by Richmond. This year’s group won’t have those expectations, but it will have Kris Murray’s 20-and-8 talent — so maybe it’s the perfect time for some chaos theory. If ever there was a coach who can induce such calamity, it’s the man who stared down a referee like he was in a John Wayne film, then changed the course of a season. Fran McCaffery, what do you have in store for us this week? – Norlander, CBS Sports.

Maybe entering without lofty expectations is exactly what the doctor ordered for Iowa to make a deep push into the Big Dance.

A substantial tournament run could validate Fran McCaffery’s status as arguably the best in Hawkeye history, too. That’s if he can guide Iowa past Auburn and No. 1 seed Houston and into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

Who knows? If the slipper fits, maybe even deeper than the Sweet 16.

“Coming into the season, we thought we could be a good team. But, you know, we lost a lot from last year. (Keegan Murray) was the fourth pick. You lose a guy that scored 2,000 points. We lost quite a bit. And other people had to step up in different roles, and they did that,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of how his squad got here.

Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl adds another intriguing storyline to the matchup going in. It should be a terrific 8-seed versus 9-seed battle. Tipoff is set for Thursday night at 5:50 p.m. CT on TNT.

