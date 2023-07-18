CBS Sports ranks Giants’ Saquon Barkley as a second-tier running back

On Monday, the New York Giants failed to reach a long-term agreement with star running back Saquon Barkley. The two sides were reportedly close, but ultimately could not find a common ground.

After a huge bounce-back season in 2022, Barkley again resembled the player we saw during his rookie campaign and he earned a Pro Bowl nod as a result.

Even after his impressive 2022 campaign, where Barkley easily could have earned Comeback Player of the Year honors, CBS Sports ranked him in the second tier of NFL running backs.

Barkley’s spot on the second tier, recognized as “the prove it stars” tier, could be due to his lack of production and ability to stay on the field prior to last season (and following his rookie campaign).

Out of the three NFL running backs who received the franchise tag, Barkley ranked a tier ahead of Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, while ranking a tier behind Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Barkley is arguably more important to his team than any other running back across the league. Many consider him as one of the league’s best and an argument could certainly be made that he belongs in the top tier — if not at the top of the list entirely.

