CBS Sports ranks Giants’ roster 22nd in the NFL

The New York Giants have drastically overhauled their roster over the past several years, adding big-name talent to the top-end of their roster while also beefing up their long lacking depth.

Headed into the 2021 regular-season, the Giants’ roster is arguably as talent-rich as it’s been since their Super Bowl XLVI run. However, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports still views them in the bottom-third of the NFL.

22. New York Giants The jury is still out on Daniel Jones, but he is receiving some major help in the form of Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Kadarius Toney and the return of Saquon Barkley. Unfortunately, he’s going to have to work with an inconsistent offensive line. Let’s hope Andrew Thomas morphs into the franchise left tackle fans are hoping for. The Giants defense finished No. 12 in the league last year and they could potentially improve in 2021. Azeez Ojulari is a rookie who seems to have potential and Adoree’ Jackson was a welcomed addition to the secondary. The roster looks solid. Now, they just need to put it all together.

It’s hard to argue with Dajani’s take here. The Giants do have a lot of upside in terms of their roster, but until they can find a level of health and consistency it’s hard to put them in the upper echelon of the league.

Comparatively, the Philadelphia Eagles rank No. 28 overall, the Dallas Cowboys rank No. 12 overall and the Washington Football Team ranks an impressive No. 8 overall.

