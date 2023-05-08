CBS Sports ranks Deshaun Watson as a top 10 quarterback entering 2023

The Cleveland Browns traded for the volatile quarterback Deshaun Watson a year ago, and he did not live up to the hype in the final six games he played in 2022. However, CBS Sports believes this will not be a trend as Cody Benjamin still has Watson in his top-10 of quarterbacks in the NFL heading into 2023:

“Cleveland is betting lots of money that Watson’s dazed post-suspension Browns debut was an anomaly. It probably was. Off-field concerns aside, he’s been a Pro Bowl-caliber pocket passer for four of his five active NFL seasons.”

Ranking Watson as the 10th-best quarterback at this point, the Browns also hope their tremendous gamble pays off for them.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire