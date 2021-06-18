CBS Sports ranks Colts’ offseason in top-10

The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason has been ranked all over the place by the pundits around the NFL, but Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports is a bit more bullish on the moves the teams made in 2021.

Ranking the top-10 offseasons in the NFL, the Colts rounded out the group at No. 10.

10. Indianapolis Colts Key additions: QB Carson Wentz, OT Eric Fisher

Key rookies: DE Kwity Paye This all hinges on Wentz. It’s unlikely he’ll revert to 2017 MVP-caliber form, but it’s also unlikely he’ll be nearly as self-destructive as he was in 2020. Either way, all things considered, the Colts deserve props for the way they seamlessly filled a void at the game’s most important position. Without mortgaging the future, they managed to get coach Frank Reich’s handpicked pupil at QB, perhaps ensuring their playoff ceiling is even higher than with Philip Rivers. As long as the line holds up, Wentz should be improved and the Colts should be right in the thick of the AFC race.

The conversation always comes down to Wentz. What kind of quarterback the Colts get in 2021 will determine how far they go. The current roster gives them a nice floor to be competitive, but it’s Wentz who will either elevate them or be the reason they miss the playoffs.

Much of Wentz’s success will come from his improvement in mechanics. He’s been working with Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB in hopes of getting his lower body right, which was part of his downfall with the Eagles.

If Wentz proves to be the quarterback that Frank Reich believes him to be, the Colts will have won the offseason. If he doesn’t, then we are likely back at square one looking for a new quarterback.

