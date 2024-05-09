CBS Sports ranks Browns Deshaun Watson middle of the pack in the NFL

It’s that time of year before training camp begins when analysts begin ranking players and teams going into the 2024 season. CBS Sports have released their QB rankings heading into the season, and there were a few interesting choices, including the bold move to put Brock Purdy at number two, which seems wild to me.

However, I don’t disagree with where they ranked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who lands at number 17 on this list.

“Another year, another inevitable gamble from Cleveland, hoping that this time, finally, Watson will be healthy enough — on and off the field — to justify the team’s investment. He flashed as a play-extending passer in 2023, but only in between abrupt and nagging injuries.”

The hope is that the version of Watson we saw last against the Ravens is who he will be in 2024. If you get that version of him and he stays healthy, which are big ifs, then the Browns will be a problem for the AFC this year.

