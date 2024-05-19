CBS Sports ranks Bills Josh Allen among top three in NFL

It’s not uncommon for sports media analysts to begin ranking NFL players and teams ahead of the 2024 season, some even start before the the Super Bowl confetti has settled from the previous year.

CBS Sports released their 2024 NFL QB Power Rankings amidst the offseason, and while some rankings were as expected, others were surprising. Brock Purdy is ranked at number two, for example.

Where Buffalo QB Josh Allen falls often depends on who’s making the list, but in this case, he slotted in third behind Purdy and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who was ranked first. Here’s what CBS Sports had to say…

“Allen was already a one-man roller-coaster ride, and things could get rockier in Buffalo with basically the whole receiving corps replaced. But he’s a perennial MVP type due to the Superman skill set. If anyone can will a team to contend with a rocket arm and bruising legs, it’s him.“

The Bills and their fans hope that the adjustments Allen made at halftime during Buffalo’s final regular season contest against Miami last year will be a permanent one that continues in 2024. His 2023 campaign included leading all NFL QBs in total touchdowns and yards, but it was marred by interceptions.

But when he plays to his best abilities, it’s been seen what Allen is capable of.

Considering that GM Brandon Beane has seemingly replaced and recreated the productivity and numbers of his previous roster, and gotten younger at key positions in the process, if Allen has a similar year without the turnovers and the Bills roster stays healthier, the team might not experience a drop off despite losing many key players.

It’s even possible that the Bills could have an even better season. But time will tell.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire