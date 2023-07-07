CBS Sports ranks the best SEC football coaches for the 2023 season

The SEC is widely regarded as the most competitive conference in college football and is the home of the last four national champions, which speaks to the talent level on the gridiron. That being said, talent will only take you so far without a qualified coach at the helm.

The coming football season in the SEC, which will mark the last before new additions Texas and Oklahoma join in 2024, has no shortage of storylines revolving around the conference’s head coaches. Of course, there’s Kirby Smart’s quest for a three-peat in leading the Bulldogs, who will surely face some competition from Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

There will also be some new faces joining the fold with Hugh Freeze coming over from Liberty, and Zach Arnett in his first official season as head coach of Mississippi State, following the passing of legendary offensive guru Mike Leach.

And how could we forget the Aggies’ Jimbo Fisher, who has no shortage of naysayers ahead of what is trending to be a bounce-back season following last year’s 5-7 fiasco.

Simply put, there is plenty to debate when it comes to how the competition in the SEC is shaping up based solely on its fearless leaders. With just under two months until meaningful football is played, preseason rankings season is in full effect with CBS Sports unveiling their SEC coach rankings for 2023.

Listed below is a breakdown of how all 14 SEC coaches stack up as voted by the CBS Sports and 247Sports college football staff.

Nick Saban - Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban watches a replay against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Saban not only built a dynasty at Alabama, he maintained one for more than a decade. His success in the era of scholarship limits, massive recruiting budgets, NIL, and the transfer portal not only places him atop our rankings but in the debate as the best coach of all time. He’s 285-69-1 overall, including a 194-27 mark in Tuscaloosa, and established the Tide as the gold standard off the field in the world of recruiting. (Last year: 1 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Even though the Crimson Tide enter the 2023 season with a cloud looming over their quarterback situation, one can never count out a Saban-led team that still enters as a perennial contender in the SEC. Granted, the competition for the conference title continues to heat up.

Kirby Smart - Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Smart has emulated Saban, his mentor, and learned how to sustain success at an elite level. That’s one of the most difficult goals to accomplish in a sport that is played by young men fresh out of high school. He is 81-15 overall, winning 17 straight, with two conference titles and three appearances in the CFP. The three-time SEC Coach of the Year shows no sign of letting up. (Last year: 2 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Perhaps recency bias is taking over for me, but I wouldn’t bat an eye at placing Smart ahead of Saban in these rankings. The Bulldogs have become a perennial dynasty off the back of an elite defense, and coupled with Smart’s recruiting prowess there’s a case to be made that Georgia is the undisputed top dog that others are chasing going forward.

Brian Kelly - LSU Tigers

Nov 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Kelly orchestrated one of the most immediate turnarounds in the country last season when he led the Tigers to the SEC West title in his first year in Baton Rouge after moving from Notre Dame. In the process, the 61-year-old Kelly has given Tiger fans hope after a disastrous two-year run following the 2019 CFP national title. Kelly is 273-100-2 all-time, which includes a 92-40 record with the Fighting Irish from 2010-21. (Last year: 4 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: I expected Kelly to face a learning curve when making the leap to the SEC, and then the Tigers went on to win the SEC West in his first season in Death Valley. With a bevy of returning talent on the roster, highlighted by quarterback Jayden Daniels, it’s not hard to see why Kelly ranks high on this list heading into the fall.

Lane Kiffin - Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Kiffin took over Ole Miss following the lackluster Matt Luke era and has given Rebel fans hope for the first time since Hugh Freeze roamed the sidelines in Oxford. Kiffin is 23-13 in three years leading the Rebels, which includes a 10-3 mark and No. 11 overall final ranking in 2021. What’s more, he has welcomed the new era of college football and earned the moniker the “portal king” due to his success in luring players to town via the transfer portal. (Last year: 6 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Though his Twitter persona has become tiresome, one can’t dispute Kiffin’s 18-8 record over the last two seasons, although he’s gone 0-2 in bowl games within the same timeframe. I wouldn’t put him above the next name on this list, personally, but he does have his team equipped for success in 2023 led by, arguably, the SEC’s top running back in Quinshon Judkins.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 30, 2021; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) scores a touchdown past Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Jamari Brown (7) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Heupel led the Volunteers back into the national conversation in 2022 — so much so that they were ranked No. 1 in the first set of College Football Playoff Rankings. He polished off an 11-2 record with a win in the Orange Bowl, pushing his overall record to 18-8 in two seasons in Knoxville. That followed his success at UCF from 2018-20 when he led the Knights to a 28-8 mark. (Last year: 10 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: I would have bumped Heupel above Kiffin in these rankings after coming off a spectacular 2022 season, in which the Vols were trending toward a College Football Playoff appearance with Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker leading the way. Tennessee is looking strong in 2023 as well after welcoming back a majority of experienced players on the defensive side of the ball.

Mark Stoops - Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (68), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24), linebacker Jordan Wright (15) and wide receiver Jordan Anthony (13) get ready for the coin toss before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Stoops has brought something to Lexington that not many coaches have accomplished: Consistency. He’s led the once-downtrodden program to seven straight bowl berths with double-digit win seasons in 2018 and 2021. The Wildcats have finished in the final AP Top 25 twice since Stoops took over in 2013 and become one of the most physical teams in the country on an annual basis. (Last year: 5 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: They’re not there just yet, but Stoops’ arrival has the Wildcats making ground on being recognized not solely for their efforts on the basketball court. The impact he’s had on their defense cannot be questioned, as they allowed just 19.2 points per game to their foes (13th in the country) in 2022.

Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher on the sideline before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Fisher’s tenure with Texas A&M hasn’t led to national titles, but he is 39-21 and produced a one-loss season in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He has eight or more wins in four of his five seasons in College Station following a successful run at Florida State featuring a BCS National Championship in the 2013 season. (Last year: 3 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Much noise has been made about the Aggies’ 5-7 campaign a year ago, but it’s key to remember that it marked Fisher’s only losing season since arriving in College Station, while Texas A&M went 3-2 against ranked opponents overall. With a talented group of returning starters, coupled with the strategic choice to bring in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, I like the odds of a bounce-back season and a boost in these rankings for Fisher when its all said and done.

Hugh Freeze - Auburn Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Freeze enters his inaugural campaign on the Plains looking to revitalize a program that fell on hard times during the Bryan Harsin debacle. Freeze was 39-25 at Ole Miss from 2012-16 with New Year’s Six bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015. He led Liberty to eight or more wins in each of his four seasons (2019-22) and played a big role in the Flames’ move to Conference USA. (Last year: N/A in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Freeze’s success at Liberty should translate into a much-needed jolt in the right trajectory for the Tigers, though he’ll have his work cut out for him on both sides of the ball after Auburn ranked 87th in scoring (24.8 ppg) and 98th in defense (29.5 ppg allowed) last season.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina Gamecocks

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates with running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports: “Beamer’s second season at South Carolina included a 63-38 win over Tennessee and a 31-30 win over rival Clemson in consecutive weekends. That came after a 7-6 effort in 2021 in his first year as a head coach at any level. He has embraced the transfer portal and molded the program into a reflection of his personality, which goes a long way toward keeping star players in-house. (Last year: 11 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: I may put Beamer ahead of Freeze simply given how the former fared in the 2022 season. The Gamecocks went 8-5 with a strong stretch down the schedule that included big wins over nationally-ranked Tennessee and Clemson. I expect South Carolina to make some noise with the likes of Spencer Rattler back under center for 2023.

Sam Pittman - Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) during a timeout in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Arkansas won 34-17. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Pittman is 19-17 with the Razorbacks, which includes bowl appearances in each of his three seasons in Fayetteville. That’s quite an accomplishment for the head hog following the disastrous two-year Chad Morris era. Pittman led the Hogs to a 9-4 record in 2021, which included a No. 21 ranking in the final AP Top 25. Arkansas isn’t a pushover anymore, and Pittman is the primary reason the Hogs are one of the most physical teams in the nation. (Last year: 7 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: I wholeheartedly agree that the Hogs are a team to be taken seriously in the SEC in their current state. Granted, their defense needs to take a leap after allowing 30.6 ppg in 2022 (101st in the country), but Pittman has the offense humming with KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders back in tow.

Billy Napier - Florida Gators

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Napier posted a lackluster 6-7 record in his first season in Gainesville after taking over for Dan Mullen, and that hasn’t resonated within a fanbase that demands nothing short of division title contention. However, he has been on a recent recruiting tear, giving fans at least some hope. He reeled off double-digit win seasons in his final three years at Louisiana (2019-21), so the potential is there. (Last year: 9 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Year one in the Napier era was a clear rebuilding chapter for the Gators and I expect the same theme to carry over in The Swamp this coming fall. Florida does have some solid additions coming over in the transfer portal to round out a top-20 class.

Eli Drinkwitz - Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “The good news is that Drinkwitz led the Tigers to three straight bowl berths, which included a Gasparilla Bowl appearance after last season. The bad news is that he has never finished above .500 overall and is 3-5 in the conference in each of his last two seasons in Columbia. However, his 12-1 record at Appalachian State in 2019 shows that the ability to win at a high level exists … he just has to find a way to harness that in the toughest conference in the country. (Last year: 12 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Three straight bowl berths is a nice sentiment, but given the contract that Drinkwitz holds it’s clear that the expectations need to be raised for the Tigers. Their defense was solid last season, giving up 25.2 ppg (56th), but Missouri needs consistency on both sides of the ball, nonetheless, in order to remain competitive in the conference.

Clark Lea - Vanderbilt Commodores

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Lea is 7-17 in his two seasons with the Commodores, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence for a fanbase craving relevancy in the SEC East. However, the ‘Dores went 2-6 in the SEC last year, which included wins over Kentucky and Florida in November. That provided a massive dose of momentum by Vanderbilt standards, which is something that is almost impossible to accomplish for a program widely regarded as one of the most difficult jobs in the country. (Last year: 14 in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Although no one is expecting Vanderbilt to flip the script and become the 2023 version of TCU in surprising everyone, last year’s campaign boasted some promising signs including wins against Kentucky and Florida in Weeks 10 and 11.

Zach Arnett - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports take: “Arnett was elevated to lead the Bulldogs in December 2022 following the death of legendary offensive guru Mike Leach. The 36-year-old was hired by Leach to run the Bulldogs’ defense in 2020 following Arnett’s nine-year stint on the San Diego State staff — the last two of which were as the Aztecs’ defensive coordinator. It’s unfair to Arnett to judge his coaching acumen prior to his first year at the helm, and that will likely be the case following the 2023 season due to the circumstances that led to his promotion. (Last year: N/A in the SEC)”

Pete’s take: Arnett being ranked last is merely a formality given that his era helming the Bulldogs officially begins in 2023, but I like what Mississippi State has going for them after averaging a robust 31.1 PPG last season and returning nearly the entire roster on offense.

