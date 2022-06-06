CBS Sports ranks all 65 Power Five football coaches. Where is Ryan Day?

Everyone has their opinions, especially when it comes to college football. Generally, the team you root for is getting hosed, and the opposition is overrated — or something like that. We always find it best to go to an unbiased source to get the temperature of what’s really going on, but that too can be swayed by narratives and historical biases in the media.

However, it’s still fun to talk about and debate. The latest comes from CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli who ranked all 65 Power Five college football coaches in order. Again, it’s one guy’s opinion, but we were interested to see where Ryan Day is on his list, and what is said about his coaching.

We feel you might too.

So, here’s where Day is ranked by CBS Sports when it comes to top college football coaches today in the Power Five conferences.

Ryan Day – The no. 6 best coach in the Power Five Conferences

Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to an official during a game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 30, 2019. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

What Fornelli Says

“Nobody questions Day’s offensive acumen, but we’ve seen some slippage on the defensive side of the ball in Columbus, and it’s cost the Buckeyes a few games. Day has still gone 34-4 in three seasons, which is an incredible start, but a two-loss season is considered a failure at Ohio State — especially when that second loss wasn’t in the College Football Playoff. Last year also saw Ohio State’s run of four straight Big Ten titles end, and it impacted Day’s standing among our voters ever so slightly. 2021 rank: 4 (-2)”

Ryan Day – The No. 6 ranked coach among the Power Five college football coaches?

Ryan Day's agent denies reports of discussions with the Chicago Bears

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks at the clock during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What We Say

OK, I know Ryan Day has yet to win a national title and the defense has slipped under his watch, but the guy made the College Football Playoff in two of his first three years. Jimbo Fisher gets a lot of mileage out of the one national title he took home a decade ago, and can’t really find anything Lincoln Riley has accomplished more than Day, other than coaching longer.

Still, if Day wants to get the credit he deserves, it feels like this will be a huge year. Show that he made the moves to bring defense back to the program and nock over the national title thing, and the notoriety will come.

At least Day is tops among the Big Ten coaches according to this listing.

