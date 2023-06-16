CBS Sports ranks 2024 SEC football schedules for each school

The Southeastern Conference revealed on Wednesday its schedule for the 2024 college football season — the first year the league will play as an expanded 16-school conference minus the divisional structure currently in place.

The SEC’s newest slate of matchups ensures that every current member plays either the Texas Longhorns or Oklahoma Sooners during the pair’s inaugural campaign in an effort to integrate them into the conference more fluidly.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee recently surveyed the new schedule and published an article ranking each SEC program’s docket for the fall of 2024. The Florida Gators landed at No. 3 — behind Oklahoma and the Auburn Tigers — and this is what Sallee had to offer on the topic.

SEC regular-season win percentage since 2021: 31.3%

SEC regular-season win percentage since 2018: 57.1%

SEC regular-season win percentage since 2012: 60.0%

2024 opponents: Georgia (in Jacksonville), Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M | at Mississippi State, at Tennessee, at Texas The current SEC West (which will disappear in 2024) is generally regarded as the deeper of the two divisions. On that note, the Gators won’t play current SEC East foes Vanderbilt, Missouri or South Carolina — none of which are real contenders under the current formate. One of the Gators’ four road games is the neutral site game vs. Georgia, so that helps a little bit but not a lot.

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set. Florida’s first game in 2024 comes against the visiting Miami Hurricanes, who tangle with the Orange and Blue in the Swamp on Aug. 31 with a start time still to be determined.

