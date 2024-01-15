CBS Sports ranks 2019 LSU as the best team of the College Football Playoff era

In 2024, we leave the four-team College Football Playoff era behind and move to a 12-team format that is sure to change the entire sport.

As we reflect on the four-team era and the 40 teams that participated in it over its decade run, where does LSU’s lone representative stand?

In 2019, the Tigers went 15-0 behind Heisman winner Joe Burrow and future NFL star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. That team is widely regarded as one of the most dominant in the history of college football, and CBS Sports agrees.

Dean Straka recently ranked all 40 playoff teams, and the 2019 Tigers squad took the No. 1 spot.

Result: Beat Clemson in CFP National Championship, 42-25 — Untouchable. That’s perhaps the only word that describe 2019 LSU, which played with a level of flash and firepower on offense that might not be replicated anytime soon. While the roster featured seven future first-round draft picks, quarterback Joe Burrow was the center of the team’s identity. Burrow ended the season passing for 5,671 yards and an FBS single-season record 60 touchdowns as he ran away with the Heisman Trophy, solidifying his place among the sport’s all-time greats. If any CFP team from the four-team era had true “superteam” vibes, these Tigers were it.

No one has surpassed that 2019 team in the four years since, and it seems unlikely anyone will soon as we move to the 12-team playoff.

