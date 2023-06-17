CBS Sports ranked every 2024 SEC schedule, placing Texas A&M in a highly favorable position

The SEC, or if we are keeping it acronym free, The Southeastern Conference, officially announced the 2024 conference schedule on Wednesday night, revealing the first 16 teams slate while the East and West divisions will be thrown in the garbage, but avoid the shredder as nothing is set in stone.

With the new additions of the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, things could get bumpy in their inaugural conference season. Still, looking at the bigger picture, their inclusion provides a litany of future benefits and, most importantly, reignites the Lone Star Showdown vs. Texas A&M for what will be the first time in 13 seasons.

On Friday, CBS Sports writer Barrett Sallee, who comprehensively studied all 16 schedules, released his complete rankings comprised of the toughest to easiest conference schedules while immediately pointing out that Texas will host Georgia, as the Bulldogs could be coming off their third consecutive National Title in 2024.

For Texas A&M, I have agreed, well, with myself that Jimbo Fisher should be jumping for joy due to what is widely viewed as a highly manageable 2024 slate, giving way to Barrett Sallee playing the Aggies at No. 9 behind Alabama and Mississippi State. Here’s what Sallee had to say about the Maroon and White’s 2024 chances.

2024 opponents: Arkansas (in Arlington), LSU, Missouri, Texas | at Auburn, at Florida, at Mississippi State, at South Carolina The home game against rival Texas will be the most anticipated showdown of the year. There’s no doubt about that. The Aggies draw Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina as three of their road games, which isn’t exactly a gauntlet. However, they only have three true home games since their fourth is the neutral-site game vs. Arkansas.

While some fans may be slightly disappointed that Alabama and Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels were left off the schedule, being able to host the Crimson Tide in 2023 and take a year off from what is usually the most challenging game of the season, the Aggies CFP dreams may finally become a reality much sooner than many of us anticipated.

