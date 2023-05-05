CBS Sports: Questions about Dorian Williams drag down Bills’ 2023 NFL draft grade

CBS Sports doesn’t love the Buffalo Bills’ selection of Dorian Williams in the 2023 NFL draft. Because of that, the outlet’s post-draft grade for the team’s haul was dragged down.

In the end, the outlet gave Buffalo a B-minus for the six-player class. After praising the second-round selection of offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, the third-round prospect was labeled the Bills’ worst pick.

Williams coming to Buffalo is easily the most questionable move the Bills made at the draft. Right after the event, general manager Brandon Beane noted that Williams won’t even factor into replacing the departed Tremaine Edmunds.

But Williams’ selection does show that the Bills might have something new in mind for Edmunds’ old starting spot.

Every player in competition to replace Edmunds, including Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson, profiles as smaller and quicker. It appears a new wrinkle is coming to Buffalo defense, but we’ll find out for sure in 2023.

In terms of the AFC East, only the New York Jets, with a grade of B, had their draft class held in higher regard by CBS Sports.

CBS Sports‘ full breakdown on the Bills’ 2023 draft class can be found below:

Buffalo Bills: B- Best Pick: Second-rounder O’Cyrus Torrence has first-round talent, which makes this a heck of a pick. The guard is a nasty, violent player who will amp up a run game that badly needs it. He does need to get in better shape. But he moves people. Worst Pick: The Bills needed help at linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds gone in free agency, but I think there were better options than Dorian Williams, their third-round pick. He has speed, so that has to be what they loved about his game. The Skinny: They took tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first, which will help the passing game. He is a move tight end who will make things easier in the middle of the field. He’s not a great blocker. Torrence will be a brute if his knees hold up. Fifth-round receiver Justin Shorter is a taller receiver who can run.

