CBS Sports puts Brendan Sullivan among Big Ten’s top immediate-impact transfers

Could the Iowa Hawkeyes have a competition at quarterback during training camp? Or do they simply have some depth at a position sorely needing it? Either way, both are welcome situations for a team desperate for quality quarterback play.

The Hawkeyes have the chance for that this fall. With the addition of Brendan Sullivan, a former QB at Northwestern, the Hawkeyes can hold a competition to push Cade McNamara to his ceiling or find out if Sullivan can win the job. Alternatively, Sullivan provides much better insurance should McNamara go down with an injury.

Regardless, the addition of Sullivan via the transfer portal is one of CBS Sports’ transfers poised to make an immediate impact.

Iowa QB Brendan Sullivan: After the Kadyn Proctor fiasco, there is no bigger name in Iowa’s incoming transfer class than Brendan Sullivan. The former Northwestern QB isn’t a lock to be the starter, but given Cade McNamara’s uncertain status and the lack of other options, the odds are good Sullivan will take meaningful snaps with the Hawkeyes in 2024. – Tom Fornelli, ESPN

Brendan Sullivan has two advantages over McNamara entering this season. He is a bit more mobile to give Iowa the threat of a running quarterback. He was also recruited by Iowa’s new offensive coordinator, Tim Lester, out of high school and has the rapport.

Cade McNamara has possibly the largest advantage, though. He is entering his second year in the program and has familiarity with the receivers, offensive line, and running backs in Lester’s scheme from spring practice. He also has to blessing of Kirk Ferentz for the time being, which weighs mightily.

Should Sullivan see the field this fall, there is a good chance it comes in meaningful action. Having two competent quarterbacks is a problem the Hawkeyes will gladly take on.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire