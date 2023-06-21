CBS Sports projects win totals for the Oklahoma Sooners and Big 12 in 2023

Heading into the 2023 season, the Oklahoma Sooners are hoping for a bounce-back season as they chart a course for their debut season in the SEC in 2024.

With their schedule and the transfer additions made, Oklahoma’s defense should be improved in 2023. Based on many of the preseason Big 12 power rankings, there’s an expectation that Oklahoma will improve upon its 6-7 record from a year ago. But how high in the Big 12 hierarchy can they climb?

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports took his shot at projecting win totals for the 2023 season. And here’s how the Big 12 shakes out.

CBS Sports Projected Record: 3-9

The West Virginia Mountaineers are probably longing for the days of Dana Holgorsen. Sure WVU struggled on defense during his tenure, but they could put points on the board. Under Neal Brown, both have been a bit of a struggle. It should be Garrett Greene at quarterback for 2023, but there’s an argument to be made that it should have been Greene’s team in 2022 as well. We could be looking at the last hurrah of Brown in Morgantown.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball to make a complete pass during the Cincinnati Bearcats spring scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Spring Game April 15 2023. Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS Sports Projected Record: 4-8

Cincinnati is one of those teams that I’ll differ from Jeyarajah on a bit. Emory Jones is an intriguing and experienced quarterback that can help keep games close. If he can limit turnovers and the Bearcats defense shows up in a big way, the Bearcats could reach a bowl in their first season in the Big 12.

BYU Cougars

Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (33) and BYU Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) react after a defensive stop during the second half against the UAB Blazers during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 4-8

BYU is a tough team to get a handle on. They’ve been battle-tested during their years as an independent, but this is going to be a different task in the week-to-week life of the Big 12. Kedon Slovis joins his third team in three seasons after transferring from USC to Pitt and now to BYU. He’s an experienced player with more than 1,200 pass attempts to his name.

CBS Sports Projected Record: 5-7

We’re all eagerly awaiting the Kansas Jayhawks arrival to Big 12 title contender. While Lance Leipold has reinvigorated the Jayhawks, they still may be a ways off from the Big 12 title. If they were ever going to find the necessary magic required to make a run, this is the year with Jalon Daniels back at the helm. One of the best quarterbacks in the conference, Daniels is a difference-maker that could lead Kansas back to prominence.

Houston Cougars

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 6-6

Houston is an intriguing sleeper pick among the new Big 12 teams. Donovan Smith has played a lot of football and his ability as both a runner and passer could help propel Houston in their first year in the Big 12. The offense is going to be there, but can the defense take a step in a positive direction.

Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) jumps in to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 7-5

If Hunter Dekkers can take a step forward and get a little help, Iowa State will be an improved football team and could be a sneaky contender come November.

CBS Sports Projected Record: 8-4

TCU is well coached and they have an intriguing quarterback option in Chandler Morris. At the same time, so much of what made the Horned Frogs so good a year ago was the edge that they played with on both sides of the ball. Gone to the NFL are Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, Quentin Johnston, and Steve Avila. Can they find the same never say die mentality without them?

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) runs the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman (5) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 8-4

Blake Shapen returns to build off his first season as a starter in Waco. The Bears will have one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12, but the question that lingers for Dave Aranda’s crew is can the defense return to its 2021 form?

Oklahoma State Cowboys

CBS Sports Projected Record: 8-4

This might be the one where I differ from Shehan Jeyarajah. The Cowboys went 7-6 in 2022 and don’t appear to be better heading into 2023. The Cowboys went 2-6 after a 5-0 start and then had an exodus in the transfer portal. Yes, they bring back Collin Oliver and Brennan Presley, but they’re going to need a lot more help than that.

CBS Sports Projected Record: 8-4

UCF is a difficult team to project, making the move to the Power Five. They’ve been competitive in Power Five nonconference games over the years, but with Power Five matchups every week, how will they hold up. Still, they have a good coach in Guz Malzahn and a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with John Rhys Plumlee at the helm to make noise in their Big 12 debut.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Shough #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

CBS Sports Projected Record: 9-3

Texas Tech is a team that could assert themselves into the Big 12 title picture and play in Arlington in 2023. An improved season in year one under Joey McGuire has created buzz for them on the recruiting trail, but this is a team that will be a threat with Tyler Shough back at quarterback.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 26, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (10) throws a pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 9-3

The Oklahoma Sooners could finish anywhere from 8-4 to 11-1 with their schedule. So much has to go write for Oklahoma, most importantly, improving a defense that finished 122nd in the nation in 2022. But they’ve also have questions on the offensive side of the ball along the offensive line and at wide receiver. But those are traditionally positions that the Sooners can find good play at.

Jeyarajah has Oklahoma losing to Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State. Texas makes sense. They’re the Big 12 favorite and will be favored in the Red River Showdown barring something unforeseen. TCU is coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance. But as I said earlier, I’m not buying TCU. Oklahoma State is the one that makes the least amount of sense.

In Oklahoma’s worst season in 25 years, the Sooners beat Oklahoma State by two scores. That Oklahoma State team hasn’t improved so much that they’ll be able to beat the Sooners. The one saving grace for the Cowboys is that the game will be held in Stillwater. Last time Oklahoma played in Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys ran Lincoln Riley off to the Pac-12.

Kansas State Wildcats

CBS Sports Projected Record: 10-2

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Kansas State still in the Big 12 title picture despite the losses of Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. They have one of the better quarterbacks in the conference in Will Howard and arguably the best coach in the conference, Chris Klieman.

Texas Longhorns

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Projected Record: 10-2

This is no suprise. Texas is going to be the prohibitive favorite in the conference heading into the season. With much of their offense returning after an improved season in 2022, the Longhorns look primed to, dare I say, be back.

