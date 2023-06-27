CBS Sports projects Texas to lose two Big 12 games in 2023

Many believe Texas has the most talented roster in the Big 12 Conference ahead of the 2023 college football season. It’s tough to argue against that.

Even though the Longhorns are viewed as the Big 12 title favorite in Steve Sarkisian’s third year with the program, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get through the schedule unscathed.

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah recently projected the Big 12 win totals for each team in the conference. Texas fans would be happy to see the Longhorns finally reach a 10-win season, but the two projected losses may surprise you.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jeyarajah sees Texas losing away games to Houston and TCU this upcoming season. However, he believes the Longhorns are primed to go into Tuscaloosa and defeat Alabama in Week 2.

I’ve shorted Texas stock for more than a decade at this point, but it’s finally time to cash in. There’s zero excuse for the Longhorns to be anything but the best team in the Big 12. They return a former No. 1 quarterback recruit, an excellent offensive line, add weapons to a talented receiver room and boast perhaps the best defender in the Big 12 in linebacker Jaylan Ford. The biggest complication comes in the form of rivalry games as the Longhorns travel to play all of Baylor, Houston and TCU for what could be the final time. No one knows better how much a Texas upset could change fortunes than Holgorsen. Still, the ‘Horns deserve to be the Big 12 title favorites and will win 10 regular-season games for the first time since 2009 if they can meet expectations. – Shehan Jeyarajah

There’s no doubt that this upcoming season would be considered a letdown if Texas is not competing for the Big 12 title in December.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire