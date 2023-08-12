CBS Sports projects a Peach Bowl appearance for Clemson in 2023

CBS Sports recently released their 2023 college football bowl projections for 2023, with Dabo Swinney and Clemson landing in an NY6 Bowl.

According to their projections, the Tigers will appear in the 2023 Peach Bowl. They project their opponent to be Texas in the bowl game, the current heavy favorite to win the Big 12.

Jerry Palm’s projections have neither Clemson nor Florida State making the College Football Playoff, with Florida State, projected to play in the Orange Bowl against LSU. In this scenario, FSU would be the winner of the ACC.

The interesting part of these projections is that this would be the first time in program history that Clemson would face off with Texas. Clemson has a path for better in 2023, but a Peach Bowl appearance wouldn’t be the worst outcome.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire