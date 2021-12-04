CBS Sports projects an interesting bowl matchup for the Gators

Florida secured bowl eligibility with a win against Florida State, but with the Gators at 6-6 on the year and every SEC team being bowl-bound except for Vanderbilt, it’s unlikely this team will even reach a mid-tier bowl game.

That’s what CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm predicted in his latest bowl projections, as he has UF playing UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 18, both of which would be at-larges.

This would be an interesting preview of the upcoming two-for-one series between the two schools that had some scheduling controversies. Florida is 2-0 all-time against the Knights, with the last matchup between the two came in 2006, when UF won en route to a national title under coach Urban Meyer.

This has been a frustrating season for the Gators, and while going to a bowl game is always a nice bonus, this likely wouldn’t be much of a consolation. Still Florida could do worse than a matchup between in-state opponents down in south Florida in December.

