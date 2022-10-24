CBS Sports projects Florida to face off with a Pac-12 opponent come bowl season

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has released his post-Week 8 bowl projections, and he has the Florida Gators facing off with the Washington Huskies on Dec. 17 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Las Vegas Bowl has become a popular projection for the Gators, who currently sit at 4-3 on the season with No. 1 Georgia, Texas A&M, No. 25 South Carolina and Florida State left on the schedule. Assuming Florida beats Vanderbilt in November, the Gators will need to win just one of those four games to become bowl eligible.

Last year, Florida played in the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF in Tampa. The in-state game made it easy for fans of either school to attend and there was plenty of regional interest in the annoying little brother versus struggling older brother matchup. Playing out west against a Pac-12 school might make it a bit harder on the Florida faithful, but there are Gators fans all over the country.

Palm projects every bowl game and has Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee in the College Football Playoff. Alabama is the first team out and Michigan is No. 6. Interestingly, Palm sees Florida State matching up with Utah in the postseason. The Gators took down the Utes to start the regular season and will end it against the Seminoles.

Of course, these projections could look a lot different in a week if Florida can pull off the upset against Georgia this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire