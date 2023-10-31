CBS Sports projects Florida’s 2023 bowl game after Week 9 loss

Bowl game projections are hardly an exact science, but most of the prognosticators around the country expected Florida to lose to Georgia on Saturday.

There was a chance for the predictions to change if the Orange and Blue had put up a good fight against the ‘Dawgs, but a three-score loss has Florida staying put in most projections, including CBS Sports‘.

College football expert Jerry Palm still has the Gators playing in Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 27 against Duke. No, that’s not a typo. Duke not only gets a de facto home-field advantage — the game is in North Carolina — but they share a name with the bowl sponsor. Smells fishy to me.

All jokes aside, the double-Duke slam is seeming more and more likely by the week. Beating Arkansas this weekend would secure bowl eligibility for Florida, but the final three games of the season are against top-15 opponents — LSU, Missouri and Florida State.

If Billy Napier and Co. can pull off an upset against one of those three teams, Florida might find itself in the running for a different bowl game, though.

