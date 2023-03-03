CBS Sports projects every Big Ten Football team’s three protected rivals once USC, UCLA join the league. We have thoughts.

Change is coming. USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten conference in 2024, and there’s a whole lot that will go into what future schedules will look like. There will be travel demands, current rivalries that need to be considered, and a balance of matchups and fairness.

That’s just for starters.

And while the Big Ten has yet to formally and officially announce anything with future schedules yet, there have been rumors and reports that the league is leaning towards a 3-6-6 model. That means that each of the 16 teams will have three protected teams it plays every year, with a rotation of the other 12 teams by utilizing a schedule of six one season, and six the next in an alternating-year format. That would mean that each team in the Big Ten would experience playing every other within a two-year timeline.

But that begs the question: What will the three protected teams be for all sixteen teams? Obviously, deep rivalries like Ohio State and Michigan will be a part of the untouchables, but what about the rest? Believe me when I say the exercise of determining all of that isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Of all that we’ve run across on this topic, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli does about as good of a job of running through all considerations to identify those teams, but we have our thoughts as well (of course we do!).

Here is what Fornelli believes will be each Big Ten football team’s three protected rivals when both USC and UCLA join the fray in 2024. We go beyond that and add our thoughts, but take it all for what it’s worth until an official announcement comes from the Big Ten.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats



Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers



Bruins

UCLA Bruins

What We Say

Obviously, Northwestern is a lock. From there, it’s a bit of an unknown. Purdue has been in the West division so there’s some familiarity there, and UCLA has to play someone besides USC as a permanent rival. We could see this shaking out much differently, but at some point, you have to fit squares into round holes.

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen gestures from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Permanent Rivals

Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines



Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats



Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers

What We Say

There aren’t too many rivalries already embedded in football for Indiana because of its poor historic showing. Purdue is the obvious in-state one that will be preserved for the Old Oaken Bucket, but outside of that, Northwestern makes sense because of proximity. This seems like one of the easier slates the Indiana brass can get behind without too many travel and logistical concerns yearly.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Ohio State vs. Iowa: Complete preview and prediction

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and Hawkeyes players wait to take to the field at the start of the second half during an NCAA football game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers



Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers



Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers

What We Say

On the surface, Iowa appears to be one of the easier ones to figure out because of the three rivalries already established above. However, with the Hawkeyes being one of the furthest west teams in the Big Ten, might one of these be pushed aside for a yearly matchup with USC or UCLA? It’ll be interesting to see how the Big Ten suits balance all of this.

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers



Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions



Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

What We Say

As a newer member of the Big Ten, Maryland doesn’t have too many established rivalries. It does make sense to keep the trio of Penn State, Rutgers, and Maryland together one would think because of recruiting turf wars and culture, but one of those three might have to go elsewhere like Fornelli proposes here.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is treating the Ohio State game differently. Will it matter?

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers



Spartans

Michigan State Spartans



Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes

What We Say

Keeping Ohio State and Michigan yearly is an easy slam dunk. The real question is what team will be the third wheel here? Will the league try to go with another big-time matchup with either USC or UCLA, or be somewhat fair in competitive spirit and give the Wolverines a team like Indiana as proposed here? The Wolverines have played the two Pac-12 teams coming in more than most throughout history, so maybe that’s where things go. Could OSU get one of the two and Michigan get the other in a made-for-TV matchup?

Michigan State Spartans

What Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines



Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights



Trojans

USC Trojans

What We Say

Michigan of course will be included as a permanent rivalry and we’ll have to see if that annual year-end matchup with Penn State for the Land Grant Trophy stays. I’d be surprised if it doesn’t since the league has pushed it since the Nittany Lions joined the league, but again, something has to give. Four teams have to wiggle into USC and UCLA’s schedule permanently somewhere and somewhere it’s going to feel forced.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes



Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins



Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers

What We Say

The Iowa rivalry isn’t likely going anywhere, and we can’t get rid of a rivalry involving a trophy that could poke someone’s eye out with Wisconsin and Paul Bunyan’s ax, so it really depends on what that third team is. Like Iowa, Minnesota is one of those furthest west teams currently in the conference, don’t be surprised if a USC or UCLA is swapped out instead of Maryland.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes



Bruins

UCLA Bruins



Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers

What We Say

Nebraska vs. Iowa is the one rivalry that should absolutely be protected, and with Lincoln being the furthest west of any Big Ten city, it’s not hard to think that one of the L.A. teams would be a permanent rival because of travel, not to mention the historic pedigree of those three programs. The Freedom Trophy between Nebraska and Wisconsin might be preserved here, but that’s not a lock at all and things could go in many different directions.

Northwestern Wildcats

What Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini



Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers



Trojans

USC Trojans

What We Say

Of course, the in-state rivalry with Illinois will stay, but from there, there’s plenty of opportunity to add teams wherever it makes sense. “Chicago’s Big Ten team” could have two other teams that just need somewhere to go in the 3-6-6 scheduling format. I have to admit though, I’m not sure USC vs. Northwestern will get too many folks excited despite both being private schools.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football unveils jerseys for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines



Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions



Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers

What We Say

To me, (and not just because we are a Buckeye homer site) Ohio State is the most intriguing team to set up permanent rivalries with. Obviously, Michigan won’t be touched until Armageddon (even that’s open for debate), but where do things go from there? Penn State considers OSU as its biggest rival in the Big Ten, so that makes sense, but how do you not pair up Ohio State and USC. It seems unfair to the Buckeyes to have three of the toughest matchups in permanent rivalries compared to everyone else, but OSU vs. USC is about as natural as a rivalry between the two L.A. teams and a Big Ten team there is.

Also, if we’re ready between the lines, I think there’s something to Ohio State canceling the series with Washington in 2024. The conspiracy theorist would say that’s because the Big Ten is trying to poach the Huskies, but I think it’s because the first thing that’s being looked at when determining the future schedules once USC and UCLA join the league is permanent rivalries. Is it possible the folks at Ohio State know they’ll already be traveling to the West Coast because USC is one of the three teams Ohio State will get in 2024?

Hmmm.

And don’t forget the television contracts that were negotiated recently for the Big Ten. Those numbers are astronomical and you have to think that future matchups were discussed. I don’t know how you don’t salivate at Ohio State and USC every year. Television would want that as one of the main draws of this new partnership — at least one would think, no?

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini



Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers



Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes

What We Say

Indiana and Purdue is the only safe thing here as the current rivalry that’s already a yearly in-state one. Purdue feels like a fill-in option for any team that needs to plug and play, so stay tuned. This could look a lot different.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State football's game time, network, against Rutgers announced

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth-quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins



Spartans

Michigan State Spartans



Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions

What We Say

As stated before, look for the trio of Maryland, Rutgers, and Penn State to factor into a lot of this, and that’s what you see here. That third opponent is a toss-up but you have to think USC or UCLA might be off the table because of traversing the entire country. But hey, who knows?

UCLA Bruins

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini



Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers



Trojans

USC Trojans

What We Say

I still can’t believe I’m writing about UCLA joining the Big Ten. Alas, here we are and UCLA vs. USC is right behind only Michigan vs. Ohio State as the matchup that will endure forever. From there, it gets very, very interesting. As mentioned before, Nebraska being paired with USC or UCLA makes a lot of sense, but I like Michigan here too because of the two matching up previously in Rose Bowls.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Spartans

Michigan State Spartans



Wildcats

Northwestern Wildcats



Bruins

UCLA Bruins

What We Say

USC is intriguing as well. UCLA seems like the only given in this scenario, and see our previous comments about Ohio State. Don’t look for one of the far East teams to be a yearly matchup, but I actually like Nebraska here instead of UCLA. Anyway, this is another one that will be interesting when it comes to balancing travel, competitive balance, and juicy matchups.

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Permanent Rivals

Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes



Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers



Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

What We Say

Wisconsin has rivalries already with both Iowa and Minnesota so you can lock those in. It’ll be interesting though to see what the third team gets thrown into the mix. Nebraska makes a little sense here as Fornelli identifies, but if the ‘Huskers are earmarked for UCLA or USC, that may not be the case.

