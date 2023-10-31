CBS Sports projects Auburn to square off with West Virginia in bowl season

The latest bowl projection from CBS Sports has us asking one question… “have you ever seen the rain?”

In his latest bowl forecast, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has paired Auburn with West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl. The projection has us going back to the last time these two met.

If this scenario were to come true, it would be a rematch of one of the most memorable games of the millennium. On Sept. 9, 2009, Auburn hosted West Virginia in what turned out to be a wild night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Just after pregame warmups, a torrential downpour occurred that brought nearly four inches of rain and lightning. The effects of the weather caused the game to be delayed.

Auburn would go on to win the game, 41-30, getting revenge on the Mountaineers after dropping a 34-17 game in Morgantown a year earlier.

Justin Ferguson, formerly of The Athletic, chronicled the night in great detail in a 2019 article.

In Palm’s projection, 11 SEC teams are expected to go bowling this season. Georgia is still in a great position to earn a College Football Playoff bid while Alabama is predicted to meet Oregon in the Cotton Bowl.

If Auburn were to meet West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl, the game would take place on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 2:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire