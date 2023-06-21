CBS Sports projects Auburn football’s 2023 record

Despite the frustrations that Auburn football endured in 2022, interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a 2-2 finish, which resulted in a 5-7 final record.

Auburn missed going to a bowl by one game last season and, on paper, has made the necessary adjustments to exceed that win total. CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee also feels that the Tigers will improve from last season. Caesar’s Sportsbook gives Auburn an over/under of 7.0 wins, and Sallee feels that the Tigers can push those odds.

Hugh Freeze has his work cut out for him considering the state of the roster Bryan Harsin left behind. Games against Georgia and Alabama are at home (as is the case on odd-numbered years), but upsets in either of those is highly unlikely. A nonconference game at California is manageable, and the Tigers drew Vanderbilt as their rotating cross-division road game. Freeze should be able to orchestrate a two-game improvement from last season and hit the Las Vegas win total. The Tigers are capable of springing some upsets, but also susceptible to a few slip-ups.

Which games will Auburn win? Sallee feels that Auburn can beat UMass, Cal, Samford, both Mississippi programs, Vanderbilt, and New Mexico State.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire