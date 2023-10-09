CBS Sports predicts this in-state venue for Florida football’s bowl game

Billy Napier’s team got back on the winning track last weekend with a homecoming victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, 38-14. While the triumph did not move the needle much in terms of confidence in this year’s edition of Florida football, it at least kept the program on track to play in a bowl game this winter.

Last week following the loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had Florida facing the Ohio Bobcats in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 22. After the Vanderbilt win in Week 6, he now predicts that the Gators will play in the Boca Raton Bowl against the South Alabama Jaguars on Dec. 21, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT.

The Orange and Blue still have some work to do before it clinches a bowl birth, with a game at the South Carolina Gamecocks coming up, followed by a bye. Then the pinnacle of the season arrives when they face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville on Oct. 28.

November will not be a cakewalk either, with the Arkansas Razorbacks coming to the Swamp on Nov. 4 followed by a trip to Baton Rogue to face a talented but struggling LSU Tigers team. The season is then wrapped up with a road game at the Missouri Tigers followed by the season-clincher in Gainesville against the Florida State Seminoles.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia to face Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire