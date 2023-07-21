CBS Sports predicts Ravens’ 2023 breakout player

The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to rely on the growth of multiple young players in order to find success in an ever-so loaded AFC conference. There is plenty to be excited about with some of the younger contributors on the roster, and their success will determine a lot about how good Baltimore can be in 2023.

When predicting one breakout player from each NFL team, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports chose wide receiver Rashod Bateman for the Ravens. When explaining why, Dubin discussed how if the third-year pro can stay healthy, he can officially explode onto the scene with a massive season.

“Bateman has managed to play in just 18 of 34 possible games during his two NFL seasons due to injury issues, and he’s totaled 61 receptions for 800 yards and three scores during that time. These are famous last words, but if he can just manage to stay healthy, he has a chance to explode as Lamar Jackson’s No. 1 receiver in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s offense.”

