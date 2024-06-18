CBS Sports predicts if Max Johnson will find success at UNC

There are some big question marks surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program going into the 2024 season. Mack Brown’s team loses a lot of talent from last year’s team including quarterback Drake Maye.

The former UNC standout was selected by the New England Patriots No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL draft. With Maye gone, UNC will have a quarterback not named Maye or Sam Howell for the first time since the 2018 season.

And UNC is hoping Maye’s replacement can find success this year.

Going into the Summer, the Tar Heels have yet to name the starter with transfer portal pickup Max Johnson and 2023 backup Conner Harrell and former quarterback who came back, Jacolby Criswell. But how will they find success?

CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer broke down the quarterback situations for the teams who had a quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, ranking them by how successful they will be. UNC’s situation was fourth among the six:

Max Johnson, an experienced southpaw, is set to fill in for Drake Maye at North Carolina. With 20 starts at LSU and Texas A&M, he has thrown for over 5,800 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Johnson delivers accurate, timely passes to all levels of the field, excelling in short to intermediate throws. His high football IQ and pedigree are evident in his ability to read defenses. He shows surprisingly nimble size at 6-foot-5 and who can make plays with his feet. Johnson throws well on the move and makes good decisions under pressure, delivering strikes over the middle and taking hits when necessary. However, his average release time and inconsistent pocket presence can hinder his performance — he often drifts too deep or laterally, which complicates protection for the offensive line.

The quarterback position will be huge in terms of success for the Tar Heels this season, especially with Maye now gone. The winner of this quarterback battle won’t need to be as good as Maye, as that would be difficult to replicate but there will be pressure to lead this offense.

