CBS Sports predicts Falcons to make the playoffs in 2023

It’s been a while since the Falcons were relevant in the National Football League. Not only is the team on a five-year playoff drought, Atlanta hasn’t been over .500 at any point during the last five seasons.

An influx of salary cap space helped the Falcons upgrade their roster in free agency, but it’s the current state of the NFC that should give fans the most hope for 2023. A case could be made that the NFC South is the worst division in the NFL’s worst conference.

In a recent feature by CBS Sports, Atlanta was one of seven teams predicted to make the jump to the postseason in 2023:

The Falcons have a relatively easy schedule this season, with a stretch of early games that could set them up for success. However, while the schedule looks easy on paper, Atlanta must learn to close out games in order to take that next step.

The team opens up the season at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. CBS Sports also named the Panthers as one of the seven potential playoff teams in 2023.

