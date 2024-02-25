CBS Sports predicts Colts sign star CB in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have just over two weeks until the free-agent market opens, and they have plenty of salary-cap space to work with entering the 2024 offseason.

Though we know general manager Chris Ballard isn’t one to make a splash when it comes to free agency signings, there is still some hope a big move might be made at the cornerback position considering the team’s need.

In an exercise from CBS Sports in which the top free agents were mock drafted to different teams in free agency, the Colts landed a star cornerback to aid the secondary.

Colts: CB L’Jarius Sneed With Chris Jones set to cost the Chiefs a pretty penny, Sneed figures to sneak onto the market. The Colts, meanwhile, are eager to inject some proven playmaking into their secondary, making him their No. 1 cover man.

It should be noted that in this exercise, the Colts also retained wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was listed among a group of players widely expected to remain with their current teams.

Sneed would be an instant upgrade to the Colts secondary after his fantastic 2023 season. He was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL working mostly in man coverage on the boundary. With that said, he was exceptional in zone coverage, allowing a 73.8 passer rating in zone.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sneed allowed 53 reception on 102 targets (52%), 10.3 yards per reception, 12 pass breakups and a 66.0 passer rating.

The 27-year-old thrived in Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme and was a major reason why the Kansas City Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions.

How much it would cost the Colts remains to be seen but if Sneed hits the market, there are going to be a lot of teams pursuing his services.

Regardless, Sneed would be an ideal complement to JuJu Brents on the other side of the defensive formation even if it is more of a pipe dream that Ballard spends that much on an outside free agent.

