CBS Sports predicts breakout year from Penn State transfer addition A.J. Harris

Penn State has had many talented defensive backs come through the program in recent years, and one of their newest additions in the secondary is getting love as a potential breakout star. A.J. Harris joined the Nittany Lions after one year at Georgia where he could not get consistent playing time. Georgia’s secondary is one of the deepest in the country, so failing to find a role as a true freshman isn’t surprising.

Despite the lack of snaps during his freshman season, CBS’s Will Backus pegged Harris as one of his second-year breakout stars, citing his physical play style as a perfect fit in the Big Ten. He has seemingly earned a starting spot as Penn State looks to replace three departing corners from last year’s team. He was a five-star recruit for a reason, and now he should get a full season of reps to prove his worth.

Penn State will need Harris and fellow SEC transfer Jalen Kimber to pair with Cam Miller as a dynamic trio in the secondary this season. With passing games like USC, Ohio State, and Washington on the schedule, they can’t afford to have any exploits in the secondary.

Luckily, Penn State has one of the best safety duos in the country with Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed. Their ability to keep the top on the defense should allow Harris in particular to play his physical brand of coverage. I believe Harris could have a similar impact to what Kalen King had in his sophomore season in 2022, and he played so well that many thought he was a better NFL prospect than Joey Porter Jr.

That is high expectations for a first-year starter, but that’s the kind of impact Penn State needs from him as they chase a College Football Playoff berth. If he does indeed break out as a second-year star, he could be looking at a potential NFL future and will live up to his five-star hype.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire