CBS Sports predicts bowl game rematch for LSU in 2023

It’s rare you see a rematch of a regular season contest in the postseason, but that’s exactly what CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm predicts in his latest college football bowl projections ahead of the 2023 season.

LSU opens its season in the Sunshine State with a game against Florida State in Orlando, and Palm predicts a return trip to Florida to take on the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl at the end of the year.

While fans likely wouldn’t be thrilled about a rematch against FSU, a trip to the New Year’s Six in coach Brian Kelly’s second season would certainly be a success after the team missed out on it last year.

LSU opens its 2023 season against Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire